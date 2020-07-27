Coronavirus in SC: 1,200+ new cases. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,226 more cases and 17 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 82,071 related cases and 1,452 confirmed deaths statewide.

More than 711,000 tests have been administered.

The White House is implementing a new federal reporting system and South Carolina health leaders say that during this transition there will be some inconsistencies in the reporting on how many patients are currently in the hospital. At last report there were over 1,600.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 2,847

Lancaster County – 908

Union County – 274

Greenville County – 9,463

Spartanburg County – 3,447

Cherokee County – 477

Chester County – 462

Chesterfield – 621

Kershaw County – 1,143

Fairfield County – 480

Newberry County – 674

Laurens County – 1,118

