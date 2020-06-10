Concern grows over South Carolina spike in COVID-19 cases

The governor of South Carolina and state health officials expressed deep concern about the coronavirus on Wednesday.

“I’m more concerned than I have ever been before,” South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. Dr. Bell has assisted in the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

Gov. Henry McMaster also expressed his concern.

“Vaccine’s not here yet, we don’t know when it’s gonna be here. The ultimate price is death,” McMaster said referring to state residents protecting themselves. It’s deadly, it’s gonna be with us.”

Dr. Bell expressed growing concern over the Greenville area and a spike in the Latino community.

On Wednesday the state reported 528 new cases and 7 additional deaths. There are now 15,759 confirmed cases and 575 deaths statewide.

Greenville now has 145 cases with two additional deaths reported since yesterday.

McMaster said the emergency order, set to expire on Thursday, will be extended citing obvious reasons. “Nursing homes, extended care, rural communities. We need to have ample testing and tracing.”

261,377 tests have been performed in South Carlolina and 538 patients remain hospitalized. McMaster said President Donald Trump is working and supportive of trying to find a vaccine.

“There’s a lot of stupid floatin’ around out there. Be very careful.”

The Palmetto state wanted to expedite the reopening of the economy and launched an AccelerateSC committee, which laid out the reopening plan. McMaster himself says the state never technically shut down.

McMaster reinforced and doubled down Wednesday by saying that he does not want to close things down further and referenced Minnesota and New York saying closing down doesn’t stop it indefinitely.

“We slowed it down enough to arm ourselves with the knowledge of what we need to do. Now we have to practice what we’ve learned”