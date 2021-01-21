City of Rock Hill to open community vaccination clinic on Friday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Rock Hill will open a community vaccination clinic Friday in an effort to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

Mayor Getty said one year ago from Wednesday, the first case of COVID-19 went active and Thursday, he said, the city is ready to start playing offense against the virus.

Folks will come in on Friday and register at one of the 12 stations, receive their vaccine, and then sit in another section to wait and make sure there are no extreme side effects.

They will have 51 volunteers, four days per week, putting 500 shots per day in the arms of the people of York County.

“It’s a great plan. If we can get the vaccine here every day, we’re going to give out every shot. Partnering with Piedmont has been great because some of the other hospitals don’t use everything they get. You know, you only have a day or two to use it or it gets wasted. So if you don’t have the people, it doesn’t work. But we’ve got the staff to do it, if we get the vaccines in here, we’re going to use 100 percent. So we’re going to vaccinate the people,” Mayor Getty said.

If you’d like to volunteer, head to the City of Rock Hill’s COVID page and you can sign up whether you’re medical or non-medical the clinic will be appointment only from Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is located behind the mall in the space where Home South and Goody’s used to be.