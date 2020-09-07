A child in Sumter County was among the 19 new coronavirus deaths reported Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
According to DHEC, the child died Thursday, September 3. No other information was released including their exact age or whether they had any underlying health conditions.
South Carolina announced 590 new confirmed cases bringing the statewide total to 123,552. A total of 2,767 deaths have also been reported.
As of Sunday, DHEC said 1,075,129 tests have been conducted in the state. 5,256 test results were reported Sunday.
11.2 percent of those came back positive for COVID-19.
Click here for the latest information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
THE LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:
- Child among 19 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in South Carolina Monday
- Harris, Pence campaign in Wisconsin on Labor Day
- In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple
- Body of Montana man washes ashore in North Carolina
- Trump to campaign in N.C., Florida battlegrounds on Tuesday