Chesterfield County Detention Center placed on lockdown due to COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Effective Thursday, the Chesterfield County Detention Center has been placed on lockdown due to COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said.

“There have been nine confirmed cases among inmates. The lockdown has been implemented as a measure to slow the spread of the virus among inmates and staff both of whose safety and well-being is the paramount concern,” the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office is coordinating with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and health care professionals to provide proper treatment.

All inmates in the affected area with the first positive result were given the opportunity to be tested and some inmates did decline the opportunity; however, in the very near future, all inmates at the Detention Center that were not previously tested will be afforded the opportunity to be tested, the sheriff’s office said.

“At present, all visitation with inmates will be suspended but will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis and will resume when it is safe to do so. Access to legal counsel remains a requirement at the CCDC but, like visitation, the CCDC must mitigate the risk of exposure created by external visitors. As necessary, the sheriff’s office will work with members of the private bar and Circuit Public Defender’s Office to make certain that inmates have access to legal counsel,” the sheriff’s office said.

“I take very seriously my duty to provide a safe environment for inmates and staff at the Detention Center. COVID-19 has presented all of us with challenges but with the continued prayers and support of the public, we will meet this challenge and overcome it,” Sheriff James Dixon said.

