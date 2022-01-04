‘Can’t get away from it.’ Rock Hill residents dreading COVID surge

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – Breaking COVID records in South Carolina.

On New Years Day, there were 552 new COVID cases in York County. That was the highest number they’ve seen since the pandemic began. But already, health officials in South Carolina are preparing for a bigger surge after the holidays as Omicron continues to spread.

Right when 2022 began, South Carolina reached a milestone.

One million COVID cases.

But depending on who you ask, that’s either a concern or not a problem at all.

Fading Christmas decorations still line Main Street in Rock Hill. Though the holidays are through, there’s one topic that’s evergreen.

COVID.

“Yeah, you just can’t get away from it,” said Paul Cornely.

“It was very nice just to not talk about it,” said Sierra Greene.

“People say no mask, no vaccine, and (they’re) totally against it,” said Michael Enix. “And it’s crazy.”

It may have been cold on Tuesday, but there’s a reason why Michael wanted to tough it out and take some photos.

DHEC reports more than 26K new confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 4-day span

“We’re taking pictures for my 20th birthday because life’s too short,” said Michael.

He said his dad got COVID in March of 2020. At one point, they weren’t sure he’d make it.

“You know how it can go. He was fine one day,” said Michael. “It totally went sideways, to the extreme and it was horrible.”

His dad has gotten better and now, almost two years later, COVID cases in Rock Hill are climbing. But concern for the virus- not so much.

“I stayed up in Charlotte with my friend up there, I was talking with her that the people up in Charlotte seem to take it a lot more seriously than down here,” said Paul.

“I don’t believe medicine could help. I don’t think it would change anything,” said Sierra.

Folks were on one side or the other.

“It’s your choice to not get vaccinated, I’m not going to judge you,” said Michael.

“I’m not going to get vaccinated,” said Sierra.

Many are saying there’s a reason why people can’t agree.

“Part of it has been politicized,” said Paul.

“I think it has a lot to do with politics in a way,” said Michael.

Health officials with Rock Hill told Fox 46 on Tuesday that they are preparing to see more COVID cases after the holidays. They said they’ve stocked up on COVID testing kits as well as vaccines. However, it may be a few days before they see the surge.