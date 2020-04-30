BMW’s Spartanburg plant to restart production on May 4

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Production at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg County will resume May 4, the company said Wednesday.

BMW said during their production shutdown, which began March 29, the company implemented deep cleaning and safety measures which included disinfecting all equipment, sanitizing workstations, and remodeling the production layouts to enhance social distancing.

“BMW has taken many precautionary measures to provide a safe workplace for our associates,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing.

“We return to Plant Spartanburg focused on taking care of each other and taking care of our customers.”

The plant will also implement temperature self-checks, modified seating for cafeteria and office areas, staggered lunch scheduled, and expanded cleaning.

Face masks will also be required for anyone who cannot maintain the required six feet of social distancing.

Production at the plant was halted due to supply chain disruptions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said they will ramp up production as they monitor their supply chain and customer demand.

Around 11,000 people work at BMW’s Plant Spartanburg producing the company’s X model vehicles.