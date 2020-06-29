Number of patients currently hospitalized sets record in SC

The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,320 more cases and 4 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 34,546 confirmed cases and 717 deaths statewide. It is the sixth straight day the Palmetto State reports a daily case increase of over 1,000.

1,032 patients are currently hospitalized and more than 408,000 tests have been administered. It is the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 current hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

37 percent of the confirmed cases are in patients ages 21-40. 45 percent are White, 34 percent are Black.

Governor Henry McMaster made it clear last week that the state has no intention of reopening anymore than it already has, and health experts expressed grave concern over the rising numbers, particularly in younger people.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,155

Lancaster County – 437

Union County – 84

Greenville County – 4,887

Spartanburg County – 1,543

Cherokee County – 145

Chester County – 172

Chesterfield – 363

Kershaw County – 639

Fairfield County – 288

Newberry County – 246

Laurens County – 421

