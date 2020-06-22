3rd time in 4 days SC goes over 1K+ new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Department of Public Health announced its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

State health officials said 1,002 more cases and six additional deaths are being reported since Sunday. There are now 25,666 confirmed cases and 659 deaths statewide. This is the third time in four days South Carolina has crested over 1,000 daily cases.

According to the SC Dept. of Public Health, 731 patients currently remain hospitalized and more than 347,000 tests have been performed.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 859

Lancaster County – 335

Union County – 62

Greenville County – 3,768

Spartanburg County – 1,247

Cherokee County – 112

Chester County – 146

Chesterfield – 322

Kershaw County – 557

Fairfield County – 259

Newberry County – 137

Laurens County – 254

