1,800+ new cases of coronavirus reported in SC, 56 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- 1,870 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina and 56 new deaths were recorded, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 73,101 and the number of deaths to 1,203.

Of the 8,490 tests conducted yesterday, 22 percent were positive for the virus. A total of 648,663 tests have been conducted in the state.

There are nearly 90 mobile testing clinics planned through Aug. 15 to help increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state. For more information, click here.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CONFIRMED CASE BREAKDOWN: Abbeville (5), Aiken (10), Allendale (5), Anderson (64), Bamberg (10), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (61), Calhoun (5), Charleston (163), Cherokee (14), Chester (11), Chesterfield (16), Clarendon (14), Colleton (20), Darlington (38), Dillon (14), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (18), Florence (67), Georgetown (37), Greenville (147), Greenwood (31), Hampton (25), Horry (181), Jasper (22), Kershaw (33), Lancaster (22), Laurens (21), Lee (6), Lexington (110), Marion (13), Marlboro (7), McCormick (4), Newberry (13), Oconee (7), Orangeburg (40), Pickens (39), Richland (193), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (55), Sumter (93), Union (19), Williamsburg (6), York (74)

PROBABLE CASES: Charleston (1)