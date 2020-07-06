Coronavirus in SC: Record number of hospitalizations for 3rd straight day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

State health officials said 1,505 more cases and six additional deaths are being reported since Sunday, July 6. There are now 46,247 confirmed cases and 819 related deaths statewide.

Currently, a record 1,260 patients are in the hospital. Nearly 483,000 tests have been administered so far.

This is the 13th straight day the Palmetto State has reported north of 1,000 daily cases.

While Governor Henry McMaster has not issued an executive order on face coverings, the City of Rock Hill voted Monday to make masks mandatory, which will go into effect beginning on Friday.

Board members approved the vote by a count of 5 to 2 and community members voiced their support for the emergency order.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,541

Lancaster County – 559

Union County – 116

Greenville County – 6,010

Spartanburg County – 1,954

Cherokee County – 189

Chester County – 230

Chesterfield – 400

Kershaw County – 783

Fairfield County – 315

Newberry County – 312

Laurens County – 607

