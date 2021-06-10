YOUR SHOT AT $1 MILLION: Gov. Cooper announces summer cash lotteries to boost NC’s vaccination rates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a series of cash drawings for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in North Carolina.

The lottery is aimed to get more North Carolinians vaccinated – Cooper said around 2.5 million adults in the state are still unvaccinated.

“I don’t think we should waste our money on things like that. If it’s a good product you shouldn’t have to go around begging people to buy it or take it,” Sandy Bachler said, who lives in Belmont.

Bachler has been vaccinated, but she wouldn’t take the dough.

“They offered free doughnuts, but I didn’t take it because the decision was mine to make, not one that somebody’s going to pay me to make, not one that I’m going to do to earn something,” she said.

On Thursday, Governor Cooper announced the state is starting a vaccine lottery.

“We are making progress, but still need more people vaccinated to keep this virus from rising up again. That’s why North Carolina is using federal Coronavirus relief funds for this program. After seeing the benefit in other states we believe this program will help get more North Carolinians vaccinated, making our state a safer place for everybody,” Governor Cooper said.

There are more than $4.5 million in prizes in the lottery.

There will be four drawings for $1 million, and each drawing will happen every two weeks for eight weeks. There are also four drawings for $125,000 scholarships.

The drawings begin June 23, 2021.

People like Veronica Crawford who lives in Gastonia who have already been vaccinated will only be entered into the lottery once, but people who get vaccinated from Thursday on will be entered into the lottery twice.

“I feel like the people who haven’t been vaccinated yet have better incentives to get vaccinated than the ones who have already gotten fully vaccinated,” Crawford said.

Other states like Ohio have started lotteries.

The Associated Press reported after announcing the lottery, vaccinations in Ohio jumped by 33%. In some counties, they doubled.

In North Carolina, 40% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

Senate President Pro Tempore Republican Phil Berger says state lawmakers did not have to vote to approve the vaccine lottery. Senator Berger says Governor Cooper made the decision to spend coronavirus relief funds on the lottery.

“My understanding is that he has the authority because I think it’s utilizing some of the federal funds that are under his control,” Senator Berger said.