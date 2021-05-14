YMCA of Greater Charlotte dropping mask requirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced Friday they will no longer require masks within its health and wellness spaces following Cooper’s announcement.

“We are removing signage that references mask restrictions, and are asking that individuals who have not been vaccinated, as well as those who wish to wear a mask as a personal safety measure, continue to wear a mask,” the YMCA said in a statement to FOX 46.

The Y said it will maintain its stringent cleaning and sanitizing measures that have been in place since reopening in the fall of 2020.

“There are exceptions that apply to youth programming and childcare, and we will continue with indoor mask requirements in those spaces,” the YMCA explained.