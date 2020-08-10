Yiasou Greek Fest latest event to get scrapped

The popular Yiasou Greek Festival in Dilworth is the latest event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made Monday on the festival’s website.

The festival, which is held in September, began in 1978 and is one of the city’s largest annual events. It is held at 600 East Blvd. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The festival offers Greek cuisine including the very popular gyro and baklava. There is entertainment including dancing and live music, art, and shopping.

RELATED: More pandemic cancellations: Festival in the Park, 24 Hours of Booty

This is the latest event to get canceled throughout the city due to the pandemic. The annual fireworks display from Truist Field was canceled, as was this year’s Festival in the Park at Freedom Park.

The Renaissance Festival and the North Carolina State Fair have also been nixed for 2020.

Numerous concerts including Billy Joel, the Rolling Stones, and Garth Brooks have had to be rescheduled.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android