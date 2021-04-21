(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With increasing vaccinations and ongoing work to slow the spread, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday he anticipates North Carolina will be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity, and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

“I plan to issue an Executive Order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May,” Gov. Cooper said. “Being able to make progress is good for North Carolina. Here’s how we can keep doing it. We will continue to distribute vaccines in a way that is fast and fair, and we won’t let up.”

As of Wednesday, almost half of adults have had at least one shot and more than a third are fully vaccinated. For the state’s more vulnerable age 65 and older population, almost 77 percent have had at least one shot and more than 71 percent are fully vaccinated.

“We must keep going strong,” Gov. Cooper said. “Although we’re making progress, we haven’t beaten COVID-19 yet. The virus will still be with us even after June 1.”

Gov. Cooper said everyone needs to keep being responsible. “We need to keep wearing masks. We need to get more people vaccinated. We need businesses to keep paying attention to current executive orders and future health recommendations,” Cooper said.

With eligibility now open to all adults, and appointments easily available close to home, Gov. Cooper is urging everyone ages 16 and older to make sure they take the time now to go and get a shot.

“The vaccine is safe and effective and free for everyone. There are many same-day appointments and walk-ins allowed. They are easy and everywhere,” Cooper said. “Vaccines are the key to moving us forward. To strengthening our economy. To making sure our children are on track for school now and in the fall. To hugging our loved ones safely. To saving lives.”

As of Wednesday, North Carolina has had 952,529 cases; 1,963 new cases reported since Tuesday; 1,168 people in the hospital; and, sadly, 12,480 people who have died.