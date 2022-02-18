Where in NC you’ll still need a mask, even after recommendation to lift mandates

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – State health leaders now recommend cities, counties, and local school districts to make masks optional starting March 7 — but that doesn’t mean it’s time to throw masks away yet.

Some areas will still be under federal mask requirements. Those include all public transit like airports, planes, trains, and busses.

Jails, long-term care facilities, hospitals, and other health facilities will also continue requiring masks.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement to move away from local mandates, putting the ultimate say in the hands of individual businesses if cities and counties decide to drop their requirements.

“People and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves, employees, and customers,” Cooper said.

The federal mask mandate for all public transportation expires on March 18, but the Biden administration has not yet announced any plans for after then.

Loretta DeLay, visiting Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday, said she believes it’s time to pull back on restrictions.

“I think that it should be discontinued completely,” DeLay said.

Others, like Coronella Devine traveling on Amtrak, said she worries about the changes.

“They’re moving ahead a little too fast just because the count is going down. I don’t think they should jump the gun too quick,” Devine said.