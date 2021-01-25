Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina? An updated guide to vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After once being one of the slowest states in the country to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine, North Carolina is stepping up its vaccination efforts to climb into the top 10 in the country.
“Over the past two weeks, nearly three times the number of vaccines were given than in the prior two weeks,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
The quick turnaround for the state can be attributed to increased vaccinations, like the mass vaccination sites at the Charlotte Motor Speedway or the Gastonia Farmers Market. A mass vaccination site at Bank of America Stadium is also set to open from Jan. 29 through Jan. 31. The state is also offering new guidance to hospitals and local health departments with regards to their vaccine storage.
“Our goal is to make sure we are using up all the vaccine that is coming to our state before the next shipment comes,” Cohen said.
Here’s where counties’ vaccination plans stand as of Jan. 25:
- Mecklenburg County: Vaccinations for Group 1 and 2 by appointment only. All appointments are filled through Feb. 20.
- Gaston County: Weekly vaccination clinics held at Gastonia Farmer’s Market by appointment only. Appointments can be made online or at 704-866-3170.
- Union County: Group 1 and 2 by appointment only. Appointments can online or at 704-292-2550.
- Stanly County: Groups 1 and 2 by appointment only. Call COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 980-323-0205 to schedule.
- Cabarrus County: Groups 1 and 2 by online appointments only
- Rowan County: Groups 1 and 2 by appointment only. Appts open each Monday for Wednesday clinic.
- Iredell County: Clinic for Groups 1 and 2 scheduled Friday, Jan. 29 at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville.
- Lincoln County: Drive-thru clinics by appointment only. Future clinics will be announced online.
- Catawba County: Groups 1 and 2 by appointment only. Appointments can be made online or at 868-695-6650. Catawba Valley Medical Group patients can call 828-326-3993.
- Alexander County: Vaccines available for Group 1 by appointment only. Sign up online.
- Burke County: Vaccines available for Group 1 and 2 by appointment only. Call 828-358-4454 to schedule.
- Caldwell County: Vaccines available for Group 1 and 2. Join waitlist online or call 828-426-8486.
- Wilkes County: Vaccine clinics for Group 1 and 2 by appointment only. Call 336-990-9950 to schedule.
- Cleveland County: Vaccination appointments for Group 1 only. Call the COVID-19 Helpline at 980-484-5316 for scheduling.
- Anson County: Vaccination appointments available by calling 704-694-5188.
- Avery County: Currently out of vaccines. Call 828-733-8273 for more.
- Watauga: Groups 1 and 2 eligible for the vaccine. Register online with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System or call the COVID-19 hotline at 828-386-3000.
