Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina? An updated guide to vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After once being one of the slowest states in the country to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine, North Carolina is stepping up its vaccination efforts to climb into the top 10 in the country.

“Over the past two weeks, nearly three times the number of vaccines were given than in the prior two weeks,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

The quick turnaround for the state can be attributed to increased vaccinations, like the mass vaccination sites at the Charlotte Motor Speedway or the Gastonia Farmers Market. A mass vaccination site at Bank of America Stadium is also set to open from Jan. 29 through Jan. 31. The state is also offering new guidance to hospitals and local health departments with regards to their vaccine storage.

“Our goal is to make sure we are using up all the vaccine that is coming to our state before the next shipment comes,” Cohen said.

Here’s where counties’ vaccination plans stand as of Jan. 25:

Click on the counties for additional information.