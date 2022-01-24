When does it become an endemic? Duke Univ. expert says it could be 6-12 months

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In the future, predicting COVID surges could be similar to forecasting the weather.

As we go into year three of COVID in the United States, many of us want nothing more than the virus to come to an end.

While experts say that’s not likely going to happen, we could be starting the shift now from a pandemic to an endemic.

The reality is you won’t likely be able to ditch the masks everywhere you go, but if you remember back to last June before Delta hit, things were starting to get a little more normal.

That’s something we might see during an endemic, along with warnings to better predict when COVID will get worse.

“When you’re in the middle of a hurricane, you’re not going to say, ‘We’re going to keep the schools in session’ and when it gets really bad, you’re going to evacuate,” said Dr. Jonathan Quick with Duke University.

In the future, think of a COVID alert kind of like getting a weather alert.

Just like our Queen City News Pinpoint Weather team warns you of an approaching storm, you might get a COVID alert that predicts an increase in cases or hospitalizations.

Think of the weather radar as the genomic sequencing they do to test for the presence of new COVID variants.

“It’s a little bit analogous to weather prediction. We have reduced weather-related deaths by 95% over the last five decades by being able to pick up the warnings,” said Dr. Quick.

Dr. Quick says to provide early warning alerts for COVID, we’ll need more genomic sequencing and more systematic testing worldwide, but that could be part of the future when COVID moves from a pandemic to an endemic.

Dr. Christopher Woods believes we’re starting to transition to an endemic now, which means COVID hits a plateau at a constant level that’s manageable and lets society function.

“Are we always going to be wearing masks? Count me among that doesn’t enjoy wearing masks but feels it is my duty to protect others both inside the hospital and outside the hospital,” said Dr. Woods.

Dr. Woods says to expect to see masks in healthcare settings in the foreseeable future.

On airplanes, he says those requirements might come and go once we hit that endemic stage.

“We need to stay on the alert. it would be 6 to 12 more months before I would be comfortable saying that we may be out of the woods,” said Dr. Quick.

Once we hit that endemic level, the experts say we’re likely to see more seasonal peaks with COVID, like with the flu during the winter, and vaccines would be more periodically updated with boosters.