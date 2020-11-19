What will COVID-19 vaccine rollout look like?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A COVID-19 vaccine could be available by the end of the year but what will the rollout look like?

“I can tell you from the front lines it’s real and it’s serious,” said the president of the North Carolina Nurses Association Dr. Dennis Taylor. “And it’s deadly.”

On the day North Carolina reported a record high number of cases, all eyes are on a vaccine. With 4,296 new cases reported and an increase in hospitalizations and positive tests, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Taylor says a vaccine can’t come soon enough.

“Every day I deal with patients who die from this disease,” he said.

Last month, state health officials released an interim vaccine plan. That includes a first phase to account for an expected limited supply. Taking priority:

Critical healthcare workers at high risk

Essential workers (emergency management, fire, etc.)

Long-term care residents and staff

Adults with two or more chronic health conditions who are most at risk of dying from COVID-19

People in congregate living facilities most at risk of getting it: migrant farm workers, inmates, people in homeless shelters

A second phase will see mass vaccination sites and clinics set up across the state.

“We think once the vaccine becomes available,” said Taylor “we’ll be able to get it rolled out pretty quickly.”

State health officials say there are no plans to ask the Army or National Guard for help with crowd control or distribution. The NCDHHS spokesperson would only say vaccine locations will have “appropriate security measures” in place.

The state is working with local health departments, all hospitals, and rural health centers to coordinate the distribution of the vaccine when it’s available. It will be free for anyone who gets it. Atrium and Novant Health are preparing to receive the vaccines locally. Both hospitals are ordering refrigeration units needed for storage.

“My biggest concern would be the availability of it,” said Taylor. “I would hope that there would be enough doses that we would be able to get those vaccines to the entire population that may need it.”

Taylor urges everyone to get vaccinated when they can. He worries the politicization of the virus and the vaccine will result in some not wanting to get vaccinated.

“We’re very concerned about that,” he said. “We would encourage and urge folks to follow the science and take the politics out of it.”

There is still no exact timeframe for when a vaccine could be available locally.

Atrium Health Response

“As shown by our ability to quickly enable roving COVID testing sites throughout the entire region, that also eliminated any testing disparities in underserved communities, Atrium Health will be prepared to efficiently and safely distribute an approved vaccine.” – Kate Gaier, Atrium Health Media Relations Manager

Novant Health Response

“Novant Health participates with the North Carolina Vaccine Advisory Team as well as collaborates with county officials on distribution plans. As an approved vaccination administration site, we will partner with the state to put this plan to action when a product is available. Distribution plans include a vaccine prioritization framework, which we are working to ensure reflects our commitment to diversity, inclusion and health equity.

While we await a safe and effective vaccine to be approved, we are working diligently to ensure we can immediately begin vaccine procurement and distribution. This includes the purchasing of refrigeration units that would be required to store certain vaccines.” –Megan Rivers, Novant Health Spokesperson

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Response

“We are not planning to use distribution centers of support from the Army or NC National Guard. However, any public vaccine administration offerings will have appropriate security measures.”

“You can view the NC COVID-19 Vaccination Plan online, which will continue to be revised as new information becomes available. When a vaccine is available, initial distribution will be to COVID-19 enrolled providers for vaccination of our first priority populations. More information about the implementation phase can be found within the plan. The provider agreement states that the vaccine must be provided at no cost to the recipient.

Our COVID-19 Vaccination Deck provides information on vaccine development, planning and distribution. Once a vaccine is approved, it will take time for manufacturers to ramp up production. States will receive limited vaccine supplies at the start. Health care providers at high risk for exposure and who are vital to the initial COVID-19 vaccine administration efforts, staff and residents in long-term care, and adults with two or more chronic conditions are currently prioritized to receive the vaccine first.

We are still enrolling providers. We have enrolled local health departments and all North Carolinahospitals, and we are now working on Federally Qualified Health Centers, rural health centers and free and charitable clinics.

You can see more information about the plan here.” – Kelly Connor, NCDHHS Communications Manager

