What are my chances of winning North Carolina’s coronavirus vaccine lottery?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The first of four drawings for North Carolina’s $1 million lottery and scholarship vaccine lottery is set for Wednesday, June 23.

Four vaccinated North Carolinians who are 18 and older will win $1 million each, and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win tuition for post-secondary education.

What are the odds of winning $1 million?

As of Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says a total of 4,360,698 people received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but not every one of those people will get the same number of entries into the vaccine lottery.

North Carolinians ages 18 and older who got their first Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 before June 10 will get one entry into the vaccine lottery. North Carolinians ages 18 and older who got theirs on June 10 or after will get two entries.

North Carolina officials decided to assign entries this way as part of the state’s effort to reach people who may otherwise choose not to get the vaccine.

The deadline for the first drawing was midnight on Sunday, June 20. If you received your vaccine after that date, you won’t be entered into Wednesday’s drawing, but you will be entered in for the next drawing two weeks later.

Then, you have to take out everyone who doesn’t meet the age requirement. About 3% of those were people under the age of 18.

So let’s say about 4,360,698 people received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in time for the deadline. If you subtract 3% of the total number of recipients, you have about 4.23 million people left who meet the age criteria.

About 70,000 people got their first dose on or after June 10 and will get two entries into the lottery. The rest—about 4.16 million—will only have one entry.

Based on these numbers, there would be about 4.3 million entries into the first drawing. If you’ve got one entry, your odds are about 1 in 4.3 million to win. If you’ve got two entries, your odds are about 1 in 2.25 million.

This a rough estimate of your odds of winning the $1 million prize on Wednesday. The official numbers may differ.

How will the drawing work?

Here’s exactly how it will work, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:

The North Carolina Education Lottery will conduct a random number generator drawing and NCDHHS will determine the individual that corresponds to the number that is drawn.

Audio and visual recordings of the random number generator drawing will be made available.

NCDHHS must then go through a lengthy process of verifying that the individual does not fall under any exclusions from participation in program and contacting the individual to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identity. This could take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that.

As of Monday, June 21, 52% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated, and 55% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The provisional winners of the drawings will be randomly selected from all eligible entries. The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries at the time of each drawing.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.

North Carolinians between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education.

The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and is awarded in the form of a NC 529 account.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run June 23–Aug. 4.

Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays starting June 23.

New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners will be verified and then announced.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of vaccinations in the FOX 46 Charlotte area:

Alexander County:

first doses administered: 13,100

second doses administered: 12,365

Anson County:

first doses administered: 8,362

second doses administered: 7,773

Avery County:

first doses administered: 7,788

second doses administered: 7,219

Burke County:

first doses administered: 32,898

second doses administered: 30,936

Cabarrus County:

first doses administered: 87,024

second doses administered: 81,335

Caldwell County:

first doses administered: 29,952

second doses administered: 28,354

Catawba County:

first doses administered: 65,136

second doses administered: 60,994

Cleveland County:

first doses administered: 35,558

second doses administered: 33,219

Gaston County:

first doses administered: 81,905

second doses administered: 76,191

Iredell County:

first doses administered: 69,181

second doses administered: 66,232

Lincoln County:

first doses administered: 33,089

second doses administered: 31,137

Mecklenburg County:

first doses administered: 529,498

second doses administered: 487,081

Rowan County:

first doses administered: 44,421

second doses administered: 41,153

Stanly County:

first doses administered: 20,452

second doses administered: 19,080

Union County:

first doses administered: 97,421

second doses administered: 91,092

Wilkes County: