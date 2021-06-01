Welcome Back Fest: Novant Health hosting street festivals across NC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health announced Tuesday that it is celebrating North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination progress by hosting street festivals in communities across the state.

Novant Health said these “Welcome Back Fest” events will be held in Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.

“We are so excited to welcome our community back to life and enjoy these festivals as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer, Novant Health. “From our health care heroes working relentlessly on the front lines to our community members stepping up when there was a need, this is a remarkable way to celebrate everyone who has helped us get through the pandemic. It’s also a way to celebrate everything we’ve missed out on for more than a year.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Welcome Back Fest celebrations will be held on these dates:

Saturday, July 24 in Charlotte, N.C.

Saturday, Aug. 7 in Wilmington, N.C.

Saturday, Aug. 21 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Click here for more information.