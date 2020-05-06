Wednesday’s COVID-19 statistics

The North Carolina Dept. of Health released the latest coronavirus statistics Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The total number of confirmed cases statewide is now 12,758, 502 more cases than yesterday. 25 more deaths have also been reported raising the state tally to 477.

Governor Cooper said on Tuesday that restrictions will be eased gradually.

While the first phase will allow businesses to reopen with strict social distancing guidelines, restaurants will still only be allowed to do carryout and teleworking is still being encouraged.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the state’s health dept., says if you are going to be within six feet of people for more than 10 minutes, that’s the biggest concern.