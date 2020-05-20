Death toll approaches 700 in NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Health announced the latest statewide coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

255 more cases and nine additional deaths have been reported since yesterday.

There are now 19,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 691 related deaths, and more than 265,000 tests have been completed.

Governor Cooper is set to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. to discuss Phase 2 strategy on reopening more businesses. Cooper said on Monday that if all goes well this week the state can begin to enter Phase 2 on easing restrictions Friday evening.

State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen and the health department said that opening up restaurants are expected to be a part of the transition to Phase 2.

In South Carolina, fitness centers and beauty salons were allowed to begin reopening on Monday.

