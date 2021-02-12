‘We are ready.’ CMS Superintendent to discuss readiness plan ahead of return to in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston is set to discuss the current district readiness plan Friday as schools prepare to welcome students back into the classroom next week.

CMS plans to have pre-K students, and those with disabilities, return to in-person learning full time starting next Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, K-5 and K-8 schools will go back to ‘Plan B’, meaning they’ll be in class two days and remote for the rest of the week.

Middle and high schools on an A/B/C schedule, which will start on the 22nd, where students will be in class one week and two weeks remote.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper and state education leaders strongly urged that all schools provide in-person learning for K-12.

“What’s new is that research done right here in NC tells us in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols,” Gov. Cooper said. “School is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Teachers play an important role in keeping students safe by identifying cases of abuse, hunger, homelessness, and other challenges.”

Teachers and school staff have also been given the clearance to be vaccinated in Group 3, beginning February 24.