‘We are all masked here.’ Charlotte church changes face mask policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte church is once again asking church-goers to ‘mask up’ inside church walls. The sign that greets you at the door of Myers Park United Methodist Church says, “We are all masked here.”

“We’re not policing it, we’re not grilling people, but we’re encouraging everyone to be masked in the building,” said Dr. James Howell, Senior Pastor at Myers Park United Methodist Church.

In the spring, the church gradually went back to in-person services with masking and social distancing.

Then they offered two different types of services, masks optional and masks required, but starting this past Sunday, the pastor made the decision to ask everyone to mask up again.

“The anti-maskers say, ‘That’s political.’ Politics has nothing to do with it. I don’t even follow the CDC. We have seven doctors in our church who are very active in our church and they deal with COVID everyday, and I meet with them every couple of weeks and I do what they tell me to do, and they say people really need to be masked. Children are in danger, there’s some breakthrough infections, there’s a lot going on, so it’s just safer for everybody to be masked right now,” said Dr. Howell.

The pastor says when masking restrictions were eased several months ago, the church, like other places kind of relied on the honor system — if you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask, but wear one if you’re not, and he says that doesn’t always work.

“I read some study and you get 25 people together and they say, ‘We’re all vaccinated, right?’ and everybody goes, ‘Oh, yeah,’ and 9 or 10 of them aren’t, but you don’t want to out yourself,” he said.

Now that the guidance has changed again and even vaccinated people are encouraged to ‘mask up,’ the pastor has faith that the new policy will be safer for all church-goers.