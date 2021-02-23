“We all need to be careful.” Novant Health prepares for Group 3 COVID vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health is getting ready for Group 3 vaccinations.

In Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing they discussed vaccination sites rolling out, recommendations for who should get the vaccine, and how many doses they’ve already administered.

So far, Novant Health has administered 112,000 doses of the vaccine, with nearly 38,000 being first doses. With the next group including educators, pre-registered appointments are at 24,000. Group 4 and 5 already 53,000 pre-registered.

Doctors say the best way to know when your group is up is to sign up for alerts and pre-register when possible.

Dr. David Priest explained cases and hospitalizations have been trending downward in numbers, but it’s not all due to vaccinations. He said with the holidays over, there are fewer family gatherings happening.

“Know yourself. If you’re at high risk for having complications with COVID, and you haven’t been vaccinated yet, be careful. We all need to be careful. So, I’m still masking, I’ve been vaccinated, but I’m still setting that example until we get to a stage that’s much safer. I think spring and summer we can see the ability to relax somethings even further.”

Novant Health is unveiling a permanent vaccine site in east Charlotte Wednesday, February 24, but slots are already taken. The organization said the slots were filled by people who pre-registered.

They are also not revealing the location of the site to prevent citizens from popping up at the location.