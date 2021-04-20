Walk-ins welcome: Bojangles Coliseum COVID-19 clinic now offering walk-in vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bojangles Coliseum clinics are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Anyone 16 or older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Appointments are still available as well through StarMed or by calling the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400.

Mecklenburg County said it is currently administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines due to the recommended pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare cases of blood clotting.

Mecklenburg County health officials, along with the FDA and CDC, stress that this is extremely rare. There are no reported issues with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Mecklenburg County health officials worry this will make people already hesitant to get vaccinated even more reluctant to do so.

“We are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

More information from Mecklenburg County is available here.