Walgreens to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in NC on Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting this week, there will be another way to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, Walgreens will begin scheduling appointments for the shot.

Vaccinations will begin Friday.

The vaccine is available at Walgreens as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership with the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The doses provided for this program are separate from North Carolina’s weekly allocation from the federal government.

The pharmacy chain warns supplies are limited.

A total of 31,200 doses will be spread across 300 locations in North Carolina.

No information was released about which Walgreens locations would carry the vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only.

Walgreens will offer vaccine following state guidelines.

In North Carolina, that means those 65 years old and up and health care workers can schedule appointments.

A valid work or government ID must be presented at the appointment.

Those eligible can sign up online at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

Walgreens is also still vaccinating staff and residents in long term care facilities across the county.

The pharmacy chain said it reached 75 percent of facilities that signed up for the program and expects to finish the remaining first doses by mid-February.