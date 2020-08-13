Virus claims life of mayor of eastern North Carolina city

WASHINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of the eastern North Carolina city of Washington has died from complications of the coronavirus.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the city announced his death on Wednesday night.

Mac Hodges had been mayor since 2013 and was described as a “legend and a leader.” He had tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

City officials said in a statement that “we are heartbroken. But the statement also said that they are “thankful for his amazing leadership, vision and most importantly the friendship he provided, always with a smile, to everyone he met and had an encounter with.”

Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted his condolences. He said he’s “grateful to have worked with such a strong leader and ECU supporter who made a real difference in the lives of many.”