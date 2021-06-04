“Vaccinations work.” Growing number of NC counties report 0 new cases of COVID-19

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Vaccinations work. That’s the message from health officials as a growing number of North Carolina counties didn’t report any new cases of COVID-19 after the past week.

Almost 90 percent of North Carolina counties are reporting fewer cases now than they did in mid-April 2021.

Even on Thursday, several counties saw just single-digital increases in cases. State health officials are reporting less than 10 new COVID cases in the ‘light, teal colored’ counties. Areas include Cleveland, Stanly, Iredell, and Burke counties.

Mecklenburg County reported 12 new cases on Thursday, June 3. County health officials said during the past week an average of 55 laboratory-confirmed infections were reported in one day – compared to the 14-day average of 67 cases.

Several other counties have been reporting 0 new cases throughout the week. On Tuesday, Cabarrus, Alexander, Catawba, Union, Anson, and Richmond counties reported 0 new cases.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Experts say vaccine rates can’t be the only explanation because of the vaccination rate across the state. They point to other possible explanations like fewer tests, 20 counties, including several mountain counties, are reporting 0 new cases didn’t even take enough tests over the past two weeks for state health officials to really calculate a reliable percent-positive.