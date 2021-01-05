Vaccinations begin for 75 and older Atrium patients on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to patients 75 years of age and older on Wednesday, the hospital said in a release Tuesday.

Patients 75 years of age and older will begin receiving the vaccination as part of the rollout of North Carolina’s Phase 1B. Appointments for those eligible can be made through the organization’s website or by calling 800-821-1535.

Mecklenburg County leaders said on Tuesday that they saw vaccine reservations fill up within just 30 minutes after the appointments were made available to the public on Tuesday.

“When you open something to 20,000 people things can potentially go wrong but we ask for people’s patience.” Harris said appointments through the 16th of January filled up within half an hour from when they were initially released and made available.

By the end of Tuesday, more than 2,000 total vaccines will have been distributed in Mecklenburg County. An additional 1,900 vaccines for first-round patients will be received by the end of the week.

Vaccines will be distributed six days a week. Bojangles Coliseum off East Independence is currently a host site for distribution. Shipments are expected to be received beginning next week for the second round doses.

975 doses were initially received in Mecklenburg county and an additional 1,900 last week.

