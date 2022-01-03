Unvaccinated man 55th inmate in NC to die from COVID, NCDPS says

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported the 55th inmate to die from COVID-19 complications since the onset of the pandemic, authorities said in a statement released Monday.

“We are working hard in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offenders is our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “We strongly encourage all offenders to elect to be vaccinated and boosted. It’s very important.”

The unidentified inmate was described as a man in his late 70s who was being housed at the Green Correctional Institution. He tested positive on December 21, was hospitalized December 24th, and died New YEar’s Day, according to a release from NCDPS. He had not been vaccinated.

There are currently 84 active cases among inmates, according to state data. Overall, more than 11,000 inmates have tested positive with over 197,000 tests being administered. 55 inmates have died from COVID complications since the onset of the pandemic. Currently, there is a population of over 104,000 inmates statewide, that number includes those on parole and probation.