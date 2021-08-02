Union County charter school head: Mask mandate would have prevented this

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The head of school for Union Academy says there would have been almost 150 fewer students and staff in quarantine if masks would have been required when the school year started last week.

Union Academy says the school is now at 14 active COVID cases and more than 150 students and staff in quarantine.

The head of school says most of the students affected are in elementary school, but that the middle and high schools are also impacted.

“She was so excited, and now she cried herself to sleep last night,” said Deb Helms.

Her 6-year-old daughter was welcomed back to Union Academy last week.

On Monday, she says she had to keep her daughter out of school.

“I told her she couldn’t go to school today,” Helms said.

Deb says her daughter gets nose bleeds after wearing masks.

Her daughter’s school, Union Academy, a public charter school, not associated with the county schools, just started requiring masks.

There are medical exemptions, but Helms says she and other parents can’t get them right away.

“There are at least 65 parents I know of trying to get their child scheduled for a doctor’s appointment to get an exemption.”

The head of school says they switched to requiring masks after the first week last week to try and keep kids in school and not away in quarantine.

“If we had been fully masked last week, we would have had 14-15 students in quarantine, not 150,” said John Marshall, Head of School for Union Academy.

One mom says she is not in favor of the new mask requirement.

“I think you should have a choice if you want to wear a mask, two masks or three masks but I think you need to have that choice,” said Krystin Petrilli.

Union Academy says mask requirements will be revisited at the next board meeting on September 2.