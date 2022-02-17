UNC Charlotte to update mask and COVID-19 protocols after Meck County votes to lift indoor mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – UNC Charlotte announced Thursday it plans to make some updates to its mask and COVID-19 protocols effective, Saturday, Feb. 26, following Mecklenburg County’s decision to end the indoor mask mandate this month.

Mecklenburg County’s decision is based on downward trends in the county’s COVID-19 positivity numbers, indicating the area is moving past the peak in the Omicron surge.

However, UNCC said people in the following categories are still advised to continue wearing masks in all indoor settings:

If you have tested positive in the past five days

If you fall within a high-risk category

If you are unvaccinated

Requirements for face masks still exist in healthcare settings and on mass transit, as required by state and federal mandates.

In light of Mecklenburg County’s announcement, the following updates will be in place for the UNC Charlotte community effective Saturday, Feb. 26:

Masks

The University will continue requiring masks in specific, limited areas — classrooms, Atkins Library, the Student Health Center, on NinerTransit, and at indoor gatherings. Beginning Saturday, Feb. 26, masks will no longer be required in other locations on campus.

Even with this new guidance, students and staff are encouraged to wear a mask to further reduce the risk of infection to themselves and others, especially when they are in close proximity to others in confined spaces.

UNCC said employees may make their own choices about asking visitors in their personal office space to wear a mask.

Masks will continue to be available for members of the University community at these locations:

The information desk in the Popp Martin Student Union

Atkins Library

Niner Central

University Advising Center

Events and Gathering Restrictions

Outdoor gatherings: The University will remove restrictions limiting attendance and masks at outdoor gatherings. Event organizers may still encourage masks for attendees, but they will no longer be required.

The University will remove restrictions limiting attendance and masks at outdoor gatherings. Event organizers may still encourage masks for attendees, but they will no longer be required. Indoor gatherings: The University will increase indoor gatherings to 50 percent of the space’s room capacity with the requirement of masks during the event. This updated protocol will be revisited the week following Spring Break. No exceptions to this new updated protocol will be granted.

The University will increase indoor gatherings to 50 percent of the space’s room capacity with the requirement of masks during the event. Athletics events: Athletics events will continue to be held under the guidance provided by Conference USA.

Testing Protocols

UNC Charlotte’s testing protocols for anyone not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including a booster when eligible, will continue as planned.

UNCC will continue to evaluate its plans, based on evolving data and guidance from public health officials, and keep students and staff updated through NinerNotices and on the Niner Nation Cares website.

Spring Break Re-entry Testing

Following spring break, March 7-13, all students and employees who are not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be required to complete a COVID-19 test within the week of March 14-18.

This includes on-campus residential students.

You may be tested on campus by registering using the mitigation testing form in the portal on Niner Nation Cares or by submitting an off-campus test result. Please note: The test must be conducted by a pharmacy or other healthcare provider. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Off-campus test results submissions must be from a test conducted between March 12-18.

This test will count toward that week’s mitigation testing requirement for all eligible employees and non-residential students, and there will be no additional wastewater-based testing that week for residential students. Mitigation and wastewater-based testing will resume as scheduled the following week.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS, BOOSTERS, FLU SHOTS