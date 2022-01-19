UNC Charlotte scientists search in unusual place to fight COVID-19: the sewer system

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As the Omicron variant continues to surge in the Carolinas and the rest of the country, causing record numbers of hospitalizations in North Carolina, scientists are now searching an unusual place in the fight against COVID-19.

The sewer system.

On the campus of UNC Charlotte, a team of scientists has been searching for COVID in the wastewater since the start of the pandemic.

The school was one of the first college campuses in the country to search the sewer, which many experts now say is a leading indicator of COVID-19 community spread.

“It gives you an early warning to sign to prepare ourselves to not let the clinical cases go higher,” said Dr. Mariya Munir with UNC Charlotte.

Dr. Munir has been studying pathogens in wastewater for several years.

So when COVID-19 first appeared in the Carolinas in early 2020, Munir got to work searching the sewage waters around campus.

Since then, the state has invested in putting more and more testing sites throughout the state.

“They’re seeing it as an effective tool in the fight against COVID,” said Munir.

Because the COVID virus is in a person’s system before any symptoms may appear, it is passed through their stool and into the sewage system.

“A lot of times when we get infected we might not have any symptoms. Or we might not get tested. But we’re still shedding the virus that goes into the wastewater,” Munir said.

Statistics from the state’s COVID dashboard show North Carolina has seen a significant increase since the beginning of December.

Charlotte, Winston-Salem, and Durham are all listed as cities with sustained increases.

Raleigh’s levels, however, had plateaued as of the latest numbers.

But there is good news in other parts of the country. The company Biobot Analytics studies COVID levels in wastewater across the country. Their numbers show COVID levels decreasing in several parts of the country.

For instance, Boston saw a nearly 40% drop in COVID levels in its wastewater.