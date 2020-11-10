UNC Charlotte reports COVID-19 cluster involving baseball players

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – UNC Charlotte 49ers Athletics Department has reported a COVID-19 cluster on campus involving members of its baseball team.

The cluster involves eight positive test results, according to a statement by the department Monday afternoon. The positive cases were discovered through self-reporting of symptoms by individuals in the Niner Health Check and regular testing required by Conference USA, officials said.

“The individuals are in isolation with proper medical care, and the University’s contact tracing team is currently notifying any affected members of the UNC Charlotte community to begin quarantine protocols. All baseball activities have been suspended until further notice,” UNC Charlotte said.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases (present in the same setting during the same time period — ex: same shift, same classroom, same physical work area); that is consistent in likely timing of exposure; and has no other more likely source of exposure for identified cases (ex: household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting). The University will notify the UNC Charlotte community of known clusters involving employees and students.

Anyone in the UNC Charlotte community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or the Student Health Center and visit the Emergency Management website for additional information about updating the University on their COVID-19 status through the Niner Health Check.

