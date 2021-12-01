CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dr. Cynthia Gibas sits in the sequencing lab at UNC Charlotte, staring at a computer screen, searching for the COVID virus’s next move.

“We have sequenced 1.3 million little pieces of DNA here in about 30 minutes,” said Gibas.

Gibas and Dr. Jessica Schlueter are both professors in Bioinformatics at UNC Charlotte.

In the sequencing lab, they’re hard at work looking for the next COVID-19 variant. If the Omicron variant is discovered in the Carolinas, chances are, it will be discovered here.

“If we’re in Charlotte and we’re sequencing a whole bunch of Delta (variant) and all of a sudden we see something that doesn’t match the pattern, doesn’t look like anything we’ve seen before, we’re gonna let the county know, we’re gonna let the CDC know,” said Gibas.

The COVID-19 virus is always changing. Schlueter says the Omicron variant is unlike anything they have seen before. In fact, early research indicates that Omicron is not a mutation of the Delta variant, but instead a mutation from an older lineage.

“It’s different simply because it has a lot of mutations. It has a lot of unusual mutations that we have not seen before,” said Schlueter.

Every week, the professors get about 200 positive COVID tests from StarMed.

Using technology, much of it bought thanks to funds from the General Assembly in the early stages of the pandemic, they’re able to dive deep into the molecules that form the virus.

Gibas says in the last month, nearly every sample they sequence is the Delta variant. Both professors stress it’s too early right now to determine if Omicron will be more dangerous than the Delta variant.

“To start knowing what the effects are going to be, first you have to know it’s there,” said Gibas. “That’s why it’s important to do widespread sequencing.”

“The more people that are vaccinated, the less the virus has a chance to spread in the community. The less the virus is going to have a chance to accumulate mutations,” said Schlueter.

“The best way for us to slow down the mutations and slow down the spread of COVID is through vaccinations and wearing masks.”