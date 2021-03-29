UNC Charlotte encourages students to get vaccinated; not a requirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – UNC Charlotte will not require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to be on campus, but students are encouraged to get their shot, the university said.

Starting Wednesday, college students and anyone living in close quarters are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

UNC campuses across the state are leaving the choice of getting vaccinated up to the students, but university leaders said they strongly encourage the vaccine as a way for the campus to return to normal life sooner.

UNC Charlotte has partnered with Atrium Health to ensure that students who want a vaccine can get one. Students can click here to create an Atrium account to register for a vaccine when appointments become available.