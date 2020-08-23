UNC Charlotte will start fall semester remotely

UNC Charlotte is delaying in-person instruction for undergraduates and graduates until October 1, the university announced Sunday.

The change in plans for the fall semester is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The semester is set to begin on September 7th.

UNCC Chancellor Sharon Gaber released the following statement.

“In recent weeks, Mecklenburg County has seen COVID-19-positive cases start to decline and public health officials are encouraged by these trends. However, the county continues to have the highest number of outbreaks and clusters in the state. While the community is making considerable progress to slow the rate of transmission, we do not want to lose this momentum.”

Students will still be allowed to move into dorms.

“The decision to adjust our plan was not made lightly. I recognize that these changes will be frustrating for some and a relief for others. However, this decision is made with the health and well-being of our students and employees as our top priorities. The additional time allows the county’s infection rate to further stabilize, creating a safer environment for our University and our community this fall. The safety of our campus will continue to guide all of our discussions and our planning.”