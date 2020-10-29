Two test positive for COVID-19 after attending President Trump’s Gastonia rally

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending President Donald Trump’s Gastonia rally last Wednesday, according to the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials said the cases are not thought to be an indication of spread from the rally, but does encourage anyone who attended the event to monitor their symptoms and seek testing if needed.

As many as 15,000 people gathered at the Gaston Municipal Airport to support the president’s reelection campaign.

“The pandemic is rounding the corner. They hate it when I say it,” Trump told his thousands of supporters.

Medic confirmed that there were more than 50 heat-related calls at the rally.

At least a few individuals were seen being wheeled away by Medics inside of the rally.

Anyone who attended the event and wants to get tested can click here or call the local Coronavirus hotline at 704-862-5303.

