Turned away for fourth COVID-19 shot, local woman hopes to raise awareness

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Yvie Klancko doesn’t leave the house much these days. In October, the Davidson woman underwent a stem cell transplant to treat her multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that forms in the blood cells.

While the transplant was successful, she says the cancer is now non-detectable, but it did wipe away all the antibodies from every vaccine she’s ever received.

Including the three COVID-19 vaccines.

“Since October, I’ve had absolutely no immunity. We’ve been very fortunate and diligent that I didn’t catch COVID-19,” Klancko said.

Her doctor recently recommended she get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine. In October, the CDC recommended a fourth shot for the seven million Americans whose weak immune systems make them more vulnerable to COVID infection.

But when Klancko went to get her fourth shot, she was turned away by the pharmacy.

“Now that the doctor said ‘you’re ready for a vaccine’ I can’t get it. Because the (pharmacy) said I can’t have four,” said Klancko. “I said I have none in my body. So, I’m really starting over at one.”

In late January, the CDC reached out to pharmacies across the country to let them know about people eligible for a fourth COVID shot. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted in January that “immune-compromised people should get the shots they need.”

Klain added that the CDC is “going to send stronger messages to pharmacies to make sure this happens.”

“What we’re trying to do is cut through all this bureaucratic red tape and have the medical profession and Washington understand there are people like Yvie out there and if the doctor says, ‘go get your COVID shots’ she can get her COVID shots,” said Bob Klancko, Yvie’s husband.