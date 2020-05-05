22 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NC as case total jumps more than 400 in 24 hours

A general view of the empty streets during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 07, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The State Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 3,200 confirmed cases of the virus. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The North Carolina Dept. of Health released the latest coronavirus statistics Tuesday at 11 a.m.

State health officials said 12, 256 cases have now been confirmed in the state, up 408 from Monday. There are now 452 COVID-19 related deaths, 22 more than yesterday.

North Carolina’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ emergency order expires on Friday and although restrictions will be eased, there will be three phases until things are fully “back to normal.”

Mecklenburg County has 1,756 positive cases and 55 reported deaths.

On Monday a nearly $2 billion stimulus bill was passed by the governor and state legislators, allowing more resources to flow for PPE, rural hospitals, and provide more assistance at nursing homes.

Governor Cooper is holding a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has still not announced its plans for graduations after canceling school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.