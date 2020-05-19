21 more COVID-19 related deaths and 9,000 additional tests reported on Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health released the latest coronavirus statistics Tuesday morning.

422 more cases and 21 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 19,445 cases statewide and 682 related deaths. 9,000 more tests have been reported making the state tally just over 265,000.

Catawba County officials announced on Tuesday a third related death involving a patient who in their 70’s who had underlying health conditions.

State health leaders have also begun releasing new recovery statistics every Monday at 4 p.m. According to yesterday’s report, more than 2,000 patients have recovered since last Monday, making a total of 11,637 recovered patients.

Cooper said on Monday that if all goes as planned this week, the state can enter phase 2 Friday at 5 p.m. During a news conference state health director Mandy Cohen expressed concern over the highest single-day increase in confirmed cases over the weekend, but also cited an increase in tests.

Meanwhile, South Carolina has begun reopening fitness centers, cosmetic and beauty salons. Governor McMaster has launched a campaign called AccelerateSC to kick start his economy and get things back up and running relatively quickly.