Trucking owner: Broker rates ‘killing’ business, forced to ground fleet

CORNELIUS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Chris Barbeau just had two out of three truck drivers quit because he can’t afford to pay them.

“I could give guys jobs but I’d lose money,” said Barbeau, who has worked in the trucking business for nearly 30 years. “I’d be able to pay fuel and driver pay but I can’t pay my truck payments and I can’t pay my trailer payments.”

Barbeau owns the small trucking company, Improv Innovations, out of Cornelius. Two out of three trucks sit parked and empty. He says he would lose money if he put them on the road.

“If something doesn’t change quickly,” he said, “I’m going to be out of business.”

Barbeau blames freight brokers – the ones who connect shippers and manufacturers with transportation and negotiate rates – for increasing their take for trips truck drivers are making. Before the pandemic, Barbeau says drivers were able to charge $2 a mile. Now it’s as low as 50 cents a mile – just enough to pay for gas, he said.

“There’s not enough to pay your expenses let alone make a profit,” said Barbeau, who calls the situation “extremely frustrating.”

On Sunday, more than 80 truckers converged on Capitol Hill to honk their horns and protest with signs like, “Make Trucking Great Again! Say NO to Cheap Loads.” Two weeks ago, President Trump held a ceremony at the White House to honor truck drivers.

“We’re bringing in food. We’re bringing in baby formula. We’re bringing in medical equipment,” said Janet Sanchez, a truck owner and operator from Florida. “And we are being paid less than minimum wage.”

“We are asking that brokers, the brokerage companies, are under the same guidelines that we are,” said Rick Santiago, a truck driver from New Jersey. “We cannot afford to pay our next truck payment. We cannot afford our insurance.”

The president of the Transportation Intermediaries Association defended brokers in a YouTube video released on Friday.

“Brokers don’t set prices. The market does,” said TIA president Bob Voltmann. “When there are too many trucks chasing too few loads, rates go down.”

Barbeau wishes he too could be in Washington, D.C. protesting. He says if the government doesn’t step in to regulate rates, it will drive him and thousands of other truckers out of business.

“How much is this hurting your business right now?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant. “It’s killing it,” said Barbeau. “It’s absolutely killing it.”