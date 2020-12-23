Tracking the money: What’s in Congress’ spending bill?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mario Quispe is still waiting for unemployment.

“It’s not going to well,” he said from his car.

This father of five now works part-time for Instacart. Last month, he told FOX 46 he was fired from his job because he forgot to bring a doctor’s note showing he tested negative for the coronavirus. He says he is now appealing after his unemployment claim was denied.

With Christmas just two days away, he hopes to be able to afford gifts next year.

“How hard was that to have that talk with your kids?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“Very hard,” said Quispe after finishing a delivery. “I hope nobody has to go through that.”

On Monday Congress passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief measure. It is attached to a $1.4 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September. If it is signed by President Trump, the average American earning less than $75,000 would receive a stimulus check for $600. People out of work would get an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits. An additional $248 billion was set aside for business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Congress was acting a bit too much like Scrooge in terms of helping working people,” said Frank Clemente, the executive director of the liberal group Americans for Tax Fairness, “and extremely generous with handouts to corporations and the rich.”

Clemente criticized a tax break tucked inside the 5,593 page bill that increases business meal tax deductions from 50 to 100 percent.

“They’re giving a tax break to businesses to do three martini lunches at restaurants,” said Clemente. “And it’s a total waste.”

Critics have also raised questions about other spending measures and priorities like:

• Anti-doping program for horse racing

• Two new Smithsonian museums on the National Mall

• Provisions on recognizing the next Dalai Lama in Tibet

• A prohibition on sending e-cigarettes through the mail

• Lifting criminal fines if you misuse the logo of Smokey the Bear

“It’s a disgrace,” President Trump said Wednesday at the White House.

The president blasted the bill and while stopping short of saying he would veto it called on Congress to give more money to people who need it. Quispe says $600 could help keep the lights on, pay rent or car insurance.

“I think he’s on the right path trying to get us more but I’ll take what I can get,” said Quispe. “I’m at the point in my life where whatever help I can get I’ll take.”

