(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

On Thursday, a number of Charlotte sports teams announced how they would operate moving forward.

The Charlotte Hornets said fans must still wear a face mask whether they are vaccinated or not. Organizers said it is a building policy.

Hornets’ building is owned by the City of Charlotte. The Hornets said they operate the building and it’s their policy that all fans have to be masked. By keeping the mask mandate in place, the Hornets’ are hoping for more people to be allowed in their building for games, sources tell FOX 46.

The Charlotte Knights said fans will not have to wear face masks outside, vaccinated or not. However, fans will still need to wear face masks when inside stadium areas.

The @KnightsBaseball tell me fans will NOT have to wear masks outside – vaccinated or not.

However, fans will need to wear masks when inside stadium areas.@CSLFOX46 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) May 13, 2021

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to Bank of America Stadium to get their response on the CDC’s new recommendations and they do not have an updated statement at this time.