Timeline: Track the pandemic’s impact on North Carolina schools as Cooper announces fall plan

RALEIGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that NC schools will open for both in-person and remote learning with key safety precautions to protect the health of students, teachers, staff, and families. This is the Plan B that the state asked schools to prepare.
“It’s a measured approach that will allow children to attend but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face coverings, cleaning, and more,” Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday.
As a part of this plan, North Carolina wants local school districts to provide a remote learning option for any child who chooses it. In addition, school districts will have the option of Plan C – all remote learning – if that’s best for them. For more information, click here.
Here is a timeline of selected FOX 46 Charlotte headlines tracking the history of coronavirus and North Carolina schools.
*This does not include all coronavirus coverage or all North Carolina schools coverage.
Feb. 27
CMS parents want to know what plans are for schools if coronavirus outbreak is declared
March 3
NC Education superintendent: Cleaning efforts being ramped up in schools to prevent coronavirus
March 10
School in NC to close after parent tests positive for coronavirus
March 13
FULL LIST: Current efforts CMS is taking regarding COVID-19
March 14
March 16
LIST: States that have closes all schools due to coronavirus
Parent with COVID-19 had close contact with ‘small number’ of people at Charlotte school
May 5
Union County Sheriff’s Office says they won’t enforce Gov. Cooper’s order after School Board votes to have in-person graduations
May 7
Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduation for Cabarrus County Schools
May 8
CMS planning changes to school for fall return, teacher union says districts need plan
May 14
‘Not an acceptable answer:’ Trump disagrees with Fauci on keeping some schools closed this fall
May 15
Shelby driving school helps students get behind the wheel online
Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time
May 21
CDC releases guidelines for returning to school in the fall
May 26
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to open for students Aug. 17
May 29
Fort Mill parents petition to be allowed at high school graduation
June 8
State leaders want NC schools reopened in August
June 10
Iredell-Statesville Schools to begin screening student-athletes, looking ahead to Fall
Local high school students get to pick up diplomas
June 11
WATCH: Sprinklers spray seniors, field during Ashley Ridge High School graduation
June 12
4 teachers at Iredell County Schools test positive for COVID-19
Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts commencement ceremonies for Cabarrus County Schools
High school seniors get to cross the finish line at Charlotte Motor Speedway graduation ceremonies
June 15
Poll: 45% of parents unwilling to send their kids to school
High school athletes return to practice fields in Iredell County
June 20
Will schools open in fall? Districts around the country prepare amid COVID-19 crisis
July 1
NC hits new high for COVID-19 cases; no decision from Cooper on reopening schools
July 2
Some parents on edge, CMS says plan in place to keep kids safe as they return to school
July 3
As schools consider reopening in the fall, busing becomes a concern
COVID-19 cluster identified at Iredell County preschool
July 7
President Trump, First Lady discuss reopening schools amid coronavirus
July 10
Parents, students, teachers across NC await Gov. Cooper’s decision on schools
Gov. Cooper to announce next steps for schools, reopening of NC next week
Health officials working with school leaders to make decisions about fall sports
Pandemic puts fall sports up in the air for schools, universities
July 13
Will schools reopen? Gov. Cooper expected to make announcement Tuesday
July 14
Gov. Cooper: North Carolina schools will reopen this fall with in-person and remote learning