Timeline: Track the pandemic’s impact on North Carolina schools as Cooper announces fall plan

RALEIGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that NC schools will open for both in-person and remote learning with key safety precautions to protect the health of students, teachers, staff, and families. This is the Plan B that the state asked schools to prepare.

“It’s a measured approach that will allow children to attend but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face coverings, cleaning, and more,” Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday.

As a part of this plan, North Carolina wants local school districts to provide a remote learning option for any child who chooses it. In addition, school districts will have the option of Plan C – all remote learning – if that’s best for them. For more information, click here.

Here is a timeline of selected FOX 46 Charlotte headlines tracking the history of coronavirus and North Carolina schools.

*This does not include all coronavirus coverage or all North Carolina schools coverage.

Feb. 27

CMS parents want to know what plans are for schools if coronavirus outbreak is declared

March 3

NC Education superintendent: Cleaning efforts being ramped up in schools to prevent coronavirus

March 10

School in NC to close after parent tests positive for coronavirus

March 13

FULL LIST: Current efforts CMS is taking regarding COVID-19

March 14

March 16

LIST: States that have closes all schools due to coronavirus

Parent with COVID-19 had close contact with ‘small number’ of people at Charlotte school

May 5

Union County Sheriff’s Office says they won’t enforce Gov. Cooper’s order after School Board votes to have in-person graduations

May 7

Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduation for Cabarrus County Schools

May 8

CMS planning changes to school for fall return, teacher union says districts need plan

May 14

‘Not an acceptable answer:’ Trump disagrees with Fauci on keeping some schools closed this fall

May 15

Shelby driving school helps students get behind the wheel online

Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time

May 21

CDC releases guidelines for returning to school in the fall

May 26

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to open for students Aug. 17

May 29

Fort Mill parents petition to be allowed at high school graduation

June 8

State leaders want NC schools reopened in August

June 10

Iredell-Statesville Schools to begin screening student-athletes, looking ahead to Fall

Local high school students get to pick up diplomas

June 11

WATCH: Sprinklers spray seniors, field during Ashley Ridge High School graduation

June 12

4 teachers at Iredell County Schools test positive for COVID-19

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts commencement ceremonies for Cabarrus County Schools

High school seniors get to cross the finish line at Charlotte Motor Speedway graduation ceremonies

June 15

Poll: 45% of parents unwilling to send their kids to school

High school athletes return to practice fields in Iredell County

June 20

Will schools open in fall? Districts around the country prepare amid COVID-19 crisis

July 1

NC hits new high for COVID-19 cases; no decision from Cooper on reopening schools

July 2

Some parents on edge, CMS says plan in place to keep kids safe as they return to school

July 3

As schools consider reopening in the fall, busing becomes a concern

COVID-19 cluster identified at Iredell County preschool

July 7

President Trump, First Lady discuss reopening schools amid coronavirus

July 10

Parents, students, teachers across NC await Gov. Cooper’s decision on schools

Gov. Cooper to announce next steps for schools, reopening of NC next week

Health officials working with school leaders to make decisions about fall sports

Pandemic puts fall sports up in the air for schools, universities

July 13

Will schools reopen? Gov. Cooper expected to make announcement Tuesday

July 14

Gov. Cooper: North Carolina schools will reopen this fall with in-person and remote learning