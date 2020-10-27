Thousands of North Carolinians still await unemployment benefits

CHARLOTTE – Diana Thomas says she had to choose between her job and her health.

“I most certainly did,” said Diana, who is battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer during the pandemic. “It’s kind of hard to go to work and make a living and take a chance of getting up every day thinking I could get this and go to the hospital and never come home again.”

The Rock Hill mother worked as a seamstress in Gastonia. She says when employees began testing positive for COVID-19, she couldn’t stay. Cancer puts her at a higher risk.

“It’s a good thing I have good, strong family support,” said Diana. “Losing your job and everything it is hard right now.”

Records show she applied for state unemployment benefits in July but was denied. She reapplied this month. She also applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through the CARES Act. However, nearly four months later, her claim is still “pending.”

The uncertainty is taking its toll on her and her family.

“I worked pretty much all my life,” she said. “And I don’t sit around waiting on somebody to give me something. And when you’re dealing with cancer and trying to work, I think they should know that.”

Since March 15, the state has paid out $8.4 billion in claims. However, nearly 12,000 people are still waiting to find out if they are eligible. More than 13,000 applications for federal benefits are still in limbo.

“Very frustrating,” said Diana. “You want to work but can’t work.”

It’s frustrating, for folks like Diana who desperately need this money. She wants answers and guidance but instead says she is just getting the runaround.

FOX 46 reached out to the Division of Employment Security. A spokesman says they are working to resolve the matter.

“We are looking into the claim,” said NC DES spokesman Larry Parker, “and will reach out to the claimant.”