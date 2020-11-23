“This is deadly serious”: Cooper tightens statewide mask mandate, 10 more counties reach ‘critical community spread’ status

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper tightened the statewide mask mandate on Monday as COVID-19 trends continue to go in the wrong direction.

Ten more counties in North Carolina have reached ‘critical community spread’ status, totaling 20 red counties in the state. Forty-two counties are currently at orange status.

“Our statewide mask requirement has been in effect since June and it is still our best weapon in this fight. Today’s executive order will further tighten that mandate, making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with,” Gov. Cooper said.

That means wearing a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit. It means a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school, Gov. Cooper explained.

“Today’s order builds on our action to limit gatherings to 10 people indoors, indoor bar closures, occupancy restrictions for retail stores, restaurants, and other public businesses along with our mask mandate. The order extends these protections through December 11,” Gov. Cooper said.

North Carolina is reporting 339,194 total coronavirus cases; 2,419 new cases in the past 24 hours; 1,601 people in the hospital, and sadly 5,039 people who have died.

“We’ve passed the grim benchmark of losing more than 5,000 North Carolinians to COVID-19. They will not be forgotten,” Gov. Cooper said.

This week, North Carolina and the country reported record high case numbers and hospitalizations.

“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger. This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many,” Gov. Cooper said on Monday.

With NC’s metrics worsening and the case counts at record levels, the state updated its county alert map earlier than it had planned, so North Carolinians can see right now where things stand.

“This week you’ll see that 10 more counties have been designated as red, indicating critically high levels of community spread. We now have 20 red counties and 42 orange counties. This is deadly serious,” Gov. Cooper said. “We need communities and local governments all over the state – but especially in these red and orange hotspots – to work with us to enforce the strong safety rules we already have in place.”

Gov. Cooper said the next seven to 14 days will tell North Carolina whether “we are stemming the tide or whether we need to ratchet it up even more.”

“Wearing a mask over our mouth and nose is the best thing we can do to prevent the spread of this virus. It costs so little, but it does a lot to put countless dollars back into our economy by making it safer to visit stores and other businesses,” Gov. Cooper said.

