CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – These days, when you come across a COVID testing site, you’re likely to see more signs than cars.

There is a reason for this–the omicron surge appears to have come and gone, home testing is more common, and there’s been a shift in the science and guidance around the pandemic, along with the testing.

“It’s a reminder of how quickly demand or needs change,” said Chris Dobbins with StarMed, which provides a significant amount of COVID testing services to Mecklenburg County, under a contract with the state that expires at the end of June.

NC reports fewest new COVID cases in 2 months

“We went from 50,000 tests locally a week, three weeks ago, to basically 5,000 last week,” said Dobbins. “That sway is hard to game plan for.”

“What it looks like July and beyond, we’re still trying to get a feel for that,” he added.

What the future holds for COVID response is something that’s a gray area, currently. With the changes in contact tracing, testing, and how people are learning to carry on their lives, the “new era” in COVID means many different things.

“Currently, the decreasing demand for testing services allowed for closing and or reducing the hours of operations for various sites,” said a Mecklenburg County spokesperson. “There will be a pivot away from large ‘mass testing’ sites toward more targeted, smaller sites embedded in areas with higher needs or with less access. In the event of a new surge, the larger sites can be reopened.”

Health care providers are already preparing for the new phase of the response to COVID-19, which StarMed said could include more community-based efforts on their own, including more facilities, in the long term.